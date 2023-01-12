Marvel Snap creator agrees the best strategy is to snap at the start of the game

Ben Brode, the creator of Marvel Snap, weighs in on the strategy by many players to snap at the start of the game.

Before a game of Marvel Snap begins, players have many choices to face, from which decks they will play and which cards those decks will feature.

Once the game begins, players have another decision to make: whether or not to snap. Snapping ups the ante of the number of cubes that will be up for grabs in that game, all the way up to eight cubes if both players snap.

This increases the risk/reward of the game, as snapping can net you more cubes should you win the game, but it will also lose you that amount if you lose.

Many players have taken to snapping right when the game begins, raising the stakes before they’ve even seen all three locations or their hands. While that may seem impetuous, the creator of the game says that it is ultimately a wise move.

Marvel Snap creator advises players to snap early

In an interview with Kotaku, creator Ben Brodie discussed the trend of players snapping at the start of a game. In his opinion, it’s the right strategy.

“If you’re not good at determining whether to snap, you should probably be snapping round one. Because it’s better than never snapping!”

Brodie’s reasoning is that confident, more experienced players are more prone to snap, which means you will have a higher risk anyways.

Marvel / Second Dinner The creator of Marvel Snap recommends snappingearly.

Even if there is a player who has a negative win rate, “but who wins eight cubes when they win, and loses one cube when they lose, is going to skyrocket up the ladder.” The opposite is true for a winning record who never snaps, Brodie says.

The strategy, then, seems to be to wager a high number of cubes early, and identifying and escaping (which costs you two cubes) games where you’re not likely to win.

That said, it’s not as though the strategy is without downsides. Snapping early on not only ups the ante for the game, but it can also cause less confident players to cut their losses and escape.

So if you snap immediately, you may face a rash of players leaving, meaning that you won’t get as many cubes and you won’t be able to play the game until you find a worthy opponent.