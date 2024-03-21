Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra – Everything we know

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a brand new superhero video game set during WWII. Here is everything we know about the upcoming title ahead of release.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be undergoing a major shift due to audience dissatisfaction and low critical scores since Endgame, the video game world has never been stronger.

The likes of the Spider-Man games are giant hits for gamers and the upcoming Wolverine game by Insomniac is heavily anticipated. However, Insomniac aren’t the only developers looking to make a name for themselves in the Marvel gaming space.

Well-renowned game developer Amy Hennig has been working in secret with Skydance Media to develop a completely separate Marvel gaming experience. While details about the game were sparse, we now know that the new game will be called Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and is set to release sometime in 2025.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Black Panther will be a playable character in the upcoming game

New footage and details are trickling in for what is already shaping up to be a big title for Uncharted creator Hennig and Marvel fans across the globe. With that being said, here is everything we know about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story details

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Captain America will be a main character in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will focus largely on the presence of the notorious Marvel organization during the 1940s. With the leader at the time, Red Skull taking charge.

According to the official synopsis for the game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will include the following story beats:

“In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Skydance New Media and Marvel Games share an original story where an ensemble of four heroes must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy.”

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra cast and characters

As one would expect from a Marvel game focusing on Hydra and set during the 1940s, the upcoming game will include Captain America himself. However, the title will include a twist to what MCU fans may be familiar with in that Cap will be joined by other heroes to help take down Hydra.

Black Panther is revealed to be a prominent figure in the game and a playable character. With T’Challa’s grandfather Azzuri taking up the mantle of the Black Panther during this time period.

As well as this, the game will feature a variety of secondary characters many will be familiar with, including Howard Stark as well as other members from Wakanda. The list of confirmed voice actors for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra includes:

Drew Moerlein as Steve Rogers/Captain America

Khary Payton as Azzuri/Black Panther

Megalyn Echikunwoke as Nanali

Marque Richardson as Gabriel Jones

Joel Johnstone as Howard Stark

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra trailers

While no gameplay trailers have been revealed at the time of writing, a brand new story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was recently unveiled.

The footage gives fans their best look yet at the new game, what the story will be and what kind of gaming experience fans are in for.

And there you have it folks! Everything we currently know about Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest information.