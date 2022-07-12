Marauders closed beta: How to take part

James Busby . 42 minutes ago

The Marauders closed beta is just around the corner and it will give players the chance to play the sci-fi looter shooter before its official release date.

The Marauders’ closed-beta sign-ups will soon enable players to delve into the game’s hostile galactic gunfights. Marauders is an upcoming tactical first-person multiplayer looter shooter that tasks players with navigating the depths of space and fighting their way through dangerous environments.

From raiding enemy ships for better weapons to duking it out in PvPvE combat, Marauders certainly aims to deliver a fresh FPS experience. While details on the title’s character classes and release date remain scarce, the first closed beta sign-ups will shed more light on this highly-anticipated title.

So, if you wish to try Marauders before its official release, then you’ll want to sign-up for the closed beta.

Marauders closed beta release date

Small Impact Games The Marauders closed beta will enable players to check out the looter shooter early.

The first Marauders closed beta sign-up is available from 20th – 25th July 2022. This news comes via the official trailer, which gave players a sneak peek at the upcoming action. Players that wish to take part in the first gameplay test will want to sign-up as soon as possible.

How to sign up for the Marauders closed beta?

In order to sign-up for the Marauders closed beta, players need to do the following:

Head over to the official Marauders website. Sign up by entering your email. Check your registered email for a beta invite. Follow the instructions outlined in the email to play in the closed beta.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about the Maraudersclosed beta. If you wish to know more about this upcoming turn-based title, then be sure to check out our Marauders hub for the latest info.