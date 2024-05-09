Hilarious Manor Lords bug turns you into “Medieval Superman”

A player has discovered that by triggering a particular bug in burning buildings in Manor Lords, you’re able to get launched into the sky.

Manor Lords quickly rose to the fifth-most played game on Steam shortly after launch, hitting a massive 173,178 concurrent player count after its release. But given the early access state of the game, it goes without saying that those jumping in are bound to experience hiccups, as one player just found out.

There’s currently a bug in the game that catapults you into the sky. The player who found the bug shared their experience in a Reddit thread, claiming that this can be triggered by walking on fallen logs inside a burning building.

In the screenshots they provided, their character can be seen launching high up in the air, to the point that you’d be able to see them above the clouds along with the buildings down below.

Exactly how far high up the bug lets you launch before you plummet is unknown, but the player made it known that they have yet to leave Earth.

“You can get launched pretty far up but I haven’t managed to leave the planet yet. Will keep trying, for all mankind and all that,” they joked.

Granted, the game already lets you play in a top-down view, which makes it easier to look at your surroundings, but this was an amusing find nonetheless.

So amusing that other players in the comments couldn’t help but crack hilarious space jokes. One person said: “In 10 Days he claims territory on Mars.”

Another user suggested that this be made into an achievement, quoting Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. “Make it an achievement!! To infinity and beyond!” they wrote. Meanwhile, one player thought this bug made their character look like a “Medieval Superman.”

It’s worth knowing that Slavic Magic has shared several intended changes and additions to the game in the future, including bug fixes. Chances are this might be patched out eventually, along with other in-game bugs.

