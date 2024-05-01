Gaming

Manor Lords dev impressed by VR Mod despite having “no idea” how it works

Jeremy Gan
Manor Lords family famingSlavic Magic

Manor Lords’s dev was left impressed by a VR Mod being made just after the game’s release, with the dev adding that they have “no idea” how the mod works. 

Manor Lords has smitten the gaming world. Players flocking to the medieval city-building sim and creating their very own towns and cities to lord over. 

As the game goes through its first week into early access, the title has already gotten a mod that allows players to experience it in VR.

Flat2VR, a community of modders dedicated to modding “flat games” into VR, announced that they’ve just released a new mod for Manor Lords turning it into VR. 

Although it only works on mouse and keyboard, the game works “perfectly” in six-degree-of-freedom VR all thanks UEVR, a mod that helps devs and modders turn games into a virtual reality experience. 

The ease of making Manor Lords into VR is most likely a surprising side effect of the game being developed in Unreal Engine 4. A decade-old engine that already has a ton of existing mods and support for it. 

Flat2VR’s efforts did not go unnoticed by Slavic Magic as Manor Lord’s solo dev was left impressed by the mod. “Wow I have no idea how it’s done but I’m impressed it works,” they said. 

This mod comes after an insane release week for Manor Lords, as it sells more than a million copies while crashing its own Steam Store page briefly. In addition, becoming the most wish-listed game on Steam at one point, and racking up more than 173,00 players at its peak. 

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
diablo 4 season 4 patch
Diablo
Diablo 4 devs confirm Season 4 will keep overpowered PTR builds: “It wasn’t an accident”
Ethan Dean
Gray Zone Warfare soldiers running through grass
Gaming
Gray Zone Warfare April 30 patch notes: Better performance, server fixes, anti-cheat improvement
Shane Black
Manor Lords character walking in city
Gaming
Manor Lords players can’t get enough of walking through their cities
Shane Black
Pokemon
Pokemon Go Glitz and Glam Special Research tasks & rewards
Noelle Corbett

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.