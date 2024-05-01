Manor Lords dev impressed by VR Mod despite having “no idea” how it works

Manor Lords’s dev was left impressed by a VR Mod being made just after the game’s release, with the dev adding that they have “no idea” how the mod works.

Manor Lords has smitten the gaming world. Players flocking to the medieval city-building sim and creating their very own towns and cities to lord over.

As the game goes through its first week into early access, the title has already gotten a mod that allows players to experience it in VR.

Flat2VR, a community of modders dedicated to modding “flat games” into VR, announced that they’ve just released a new mod for Manor Lords turning it into VR.

Although it only works on mouse and keyboard, the game works “perfectly” in six-degree-of-freedom VR all thanks UEVR, a mod that helps devs and modders turn games into a virtual reality experience.

The ease of making Manor Lords into VR is most likely a surprising side effect of the game being developed in Unreal Engine 4. A decade-old engine that already has a ton of existing mods and support for it.

Flat2VR’s efforts did not go unnoticed by Slavic Magic as Manor Lord’s solo dev was left impressed by the mod. “Wow I have no idea how it’s done but I’m impressed it works,” they said.

This mod comes after an insane release week for Manor Lords, as it sells more than a million copies while crashing its own Steam Store page briefly. In addition, becoming the most wish-listed game on Steam at one point, and racking up more than 173,00 players at its peak.