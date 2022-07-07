LOTR: Gollum gameplay showcases precious sneaking mechanics

Brianna Reeves . 9 hours ago

Developer Daedalic Entertainment has unleashed a closer look at the stealth-based gameplay mechanics for its upcoming LOTR: Gollum game.

Announced in early 2019, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum aims to eschew the conventions of other games set in the world of Middle-earth.

As opposed to the action-packed adventures in WB Games’ Mordor series, the Gollum-starring title from Daedalic will place stealth front and center.

The development team teased its ambitions in LOTR: Gollum’s gameplay overview trailer last summer. However, the latest look at the project appears to offer more insight into the moment-to-moment action.

Daedalic provides a better look at LOTR: Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment Sneaking with Gollum.

Daedalic Entertainment and publisher Nacon have unleashed a 90-second gameplay trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Most notably, the new footage showcases how Gollum maneuvers through the environment and sneaks past enemies.

In some instances, the character’s seen prowling along the ground in a prone position, hiding in tall grass or carefully following behind guards.

Other moments depict Gollum crouching low but picking up speed to reach nearby cover. Swimming, scaling walls, and throwing rocks – presumably to distract foes – serve as a few of the other gameplay features shown in the following trailer.

Those who dive into Lord of the Rings: Gollum will navigate a quest to obtain that which is most precious to the titular character.

Gollum’s fractured mind will not make this task easy, though, owing to the fact that both of his personalities – Gollum and Sméagol – play signicant roles in the experience. To what extent the dual personalities may impact gameplay and the overarching narrative is not yet known.

The above trailer also confirms that Daedalic Entertainment’s latest project remains on track for its previously announced due date. Lord of the Rings: Gollum comes to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on September 1.