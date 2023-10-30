The LEGO Friends Apartments set is down to its historic lowest-ever price

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Friends Apartments set at the cheapest price yet.

If you’re a fan of the popular sitcom Friends then you won’t want to miss this LEGO deal which sees the LEGO The Friends Apartments at an all-star price today. You can pick up the construction kit for just $145.99 (was $180) for 19% off the sticker price. That’s a full $34 off the set for a rate yet to be beaten.

This LEGO deal is particularly aggressive given the fact that the LEGO The Friends Apartments has only dipped below MSRP once before well over a year and a half ago. However, that previous lowest price was a mere five cents below the $150 mark, whereas today, you’re getting the set $3 cheaper. It’s noteworthy because the kit has retailed at its $180 MSRP for the last few months, so you’re getting the best price now.

The LEGO Friends Apartments is a set that is perfect for fans of the long-running show and could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for adults who grew up with it. This construction kit includes Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Janice minifigs all wearing authentic clothing split between both Joey and Chandler’s apartment as well as Monica and Rachel’s apartment including the adjoining hallway which fans will remember from the show.

Made up of 2048 pieces, it shouldn’t be a huge shock that this is a LEGO set that carries an age rating of 18+ and that’s reflected in some of the smaller details. For instance, there’s authentic furniture as seen in the series like Joey and Chandler’s reclining chairs, Phoebe’s painting, and Monica’s ottoman. Eagle-eyed fans may also spot recognizable scenes like the cheesecake falling on the floor, a cat going after Ross, and Joey being taken out by a turkey.

The LEGO Friends Apartments set is quite lengthy as well. Measuring 25 inches wide, it’s an excellent display piece alongside any potential DVDs or Blu-rays of the Friends show you may own. What’s more, you can take the carpet and walkway out for two smaller sets for smaller-scale setups.

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and was responsible for launching the careers of the likes of Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and the late Matthew Perry. It’s considered one of the best sitcoms ever made even nearly 30 years after its introduction, and has found a new life with a new generation thanks to streaming services like Netflix.

