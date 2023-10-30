The LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama is down to its lowest-ever price

The LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama is selling for a historic lowest-ever price today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Jedi Training Diorama at the cheapest rate to date with a staggering discount. It’s down to just $57.59 (was $90) for a staggering 36% off the sticker price, which works out to be a full $32 off. Don’t miss your chance of getting one of the best LEGO sets for adults at an all-star rate.

The LEGO Star Wars Jedi Training Diorama has endured quite a turbulent pricing history throughout this year with today marking the cheapest price ever. Previously, the set retailed briefly around the $60 mark back in April, however, since then the rates have shot up back to full price. There’s never been a better time to consider one of the best LEGO sets for Star Wars fans.

Comprised of exactly 1000 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Jedi Training Diorama is the perfect construction kit for adults who want an excellent display piece. The set itself represents Luke Skywalker’s extensive Jedi training on the swamp-covered planet with Master Yoda. The diminutive master Jedi is included in the display piece alongside faithful sidekick R2D2 and even a wing of the X-Wing submerged into the marsh.

Unlike a playset, this Star Wars LEGO kit is made to be a challenging and immersive building experience with a display piece for dedicated fans, that’s why it carries an 18+ rating. You can expect to finish the kit in around three hours or so depending on your building experience. A nice touch is the black base plate which wraps around the model and is adorned with the famous quote: “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

LEGO

With that said, another LEGO Star Wars diorama is selling for its lowest-ever price today as well. You can currently pick up the stunning LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama for just $55.99 (was $70) for 20% / $14 off full price. While not the first time we’ve seen this rate, it is a price that’s yet to be beaten.

Made up of 665 pieces, the LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama lovingly recreates the final crucial moments of A New Hope where Luke Skywalker, pursued by a Darth Vader and other Tie Fighters, attempts to attack the exhaust port to bring the whole space station down. Depending on your experience, this could take you anywhere from 60 minutes to two hours.

