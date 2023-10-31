The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set is just $1 off the historic lowest-ever price

Don’t miss your chance to get the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle set for one of its lowest-ever prices.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle Newspaper Office set for just $300.99 (was $350) for $49 off the MSRP. The historic lowest-ever price was $299.99 a year and a half ago, so you’re just paying $1 more for a rate that’s hard to beat. If you’re after one of the best LEGO sets for adults involving the wall-crawler then this is it!

The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle Newspaper Office set has endured a turbulent pricing history throughout 2023 which has held at the $350 mark with very short-lived exceptions. This is the first time this year that you’re getting the set below $301 for a massive saving of 14% on the truly immense build which Spider-Man fans shouldn’t miss out on.

Made up of a total of 3772 pieces and standing 32 inches high, the LEGO Daily Bugle Newspaper Office is truly immense. Not only does it feature the exterior of the iconic newspaper office as found in the Spider-Man movies and comics, but also practically every character you could ever want all in one place. There’s a total of 25 minifigs which include heroes and villains such as Doc Ock, Venom, Miles Morales, Green Goblin, Mysterio, Sandman, and Spider-Man himself.

While heavy inspiration has been taken from the cinematic interpretation of the web-slinger, there’s a lot of love for Spider-Man and wider Marvel comics here, too. This set also includes Blade the Vampire Hunter, Daredevil, and Punisher, which fans will recognize from the Netflix and Disney Plus shows. It’s the ultimate set for Marvel fans new and old.

A really neat touch that there are also interiors to view once the walls are removed. You’ll get to see the inside of J. Jonah Jameson’s office, Betty Brandt’s reception room, and the other iconic areas of the office. There’s also a fire escape and a large red sign above for the likes of Green Goblin, Mysterio, and Doc Ock to scale. As far as display pieces go, this one’s hard to beat.

