The LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine set is down to the lowest-ever price

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine set at the historic lowest-ever price today. It’s retailing for just $159.99 (was $200) for 20% off the sticker price. Specifically, that’s a full $40 knocked off the MSRP for a rate yet to be beaten.

The LEGO Icons Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine set has endured a turbulent price history throughout 2023 with the MSRP slowing lowering other recent months. However, the current rate of $159.99 has never been cheaper. Don’t miss your chance of getting what could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for adults for avid movie fans.

The LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine is one of the coolest sets ever produced by the Danish building block brand. This 1872 piece set forges an impressively detailed scale model of arguably the most well-known vehicle in time-traveling fiction.

This extends to the three different versions of the heavily modified 1981 DMC DeLorean as pictured in the classic trilogy of action-adventure movies. That’s because you can build it up to include the lightning rod and plutonium chamber as seen in the original, the Mr. Fusion generator and hover conversion to flight mode as seen in the sequel, or even the whitewall tires and circuit board as seen in the third movie.

As it’s aimed at adults as more of a display piece, the Time Machine set also includes a stand with information about the vehicle itself as pictured in the films. There are even minifigs of series protagonist Marty McFly and the car’s creator Doc Brown to go along for the ride as well.

According to universe lore, Doc Brown used a DMC DeLorean as the basis for his time machine due to its style and stainless steel construction. All of which is perfectly conveyed in this kit. It’s truly timeless, much like the movies it’s inspired by.

