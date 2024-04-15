Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG reveals most shocking card banlist since Orcust/Salamangreat in 2020

Konami has just announced one of the most meta-altering banlists in recent Yu-Gi-Oh! history. With some major cards on their way out, the best decks in the game could be about to change significantly.

In an announcement on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Twitter/X page, Konami confirmed several cards will be added to the Forbidden list. Among those are some hugely influential cards that play a major role in the Snake-Eye decks that have been dominating the meta in recent times.

Among them, the major losses for Snake-Eye players are Linkuriboh, Baronne de Fleur, and Borreload Savage Dragon. All of those will be Forbidden in North & Latin America from April 15 and in EU, ME, Africa and Asia from April 22.

Article continues after ad

This is arguably the most profound banlist change in some years, perhaps even more so than the memorable multi deck announcement in January 2020. In a nice piece of synchronicity, Thunder Dragon Colossus (which was banned in that change four years ago) is making a Limited return.

Article continues after ad

The full list of upcoming changes is as follows:

Forbidden

Linkuriboh

Baronne de Fleur

Borreload Savage Dragon

Summon Limit

Limited

Archnemeses Protos

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Chicken Game

Anti-Spell Fragrance

Semi-Limited

Armageddon Knight

Purrely Delicious Memory

Unlimited

Destiny HERO – Malicious

Orcust Harp Horror

Speedroid Terrortop

Sky Striker Mobilize – Engage!

There may be some extra additions in the full list once it becomes available on the Yu-Gi-Oh! website, though this is likely to be the bulk of the upcoming changes. With the World Championships set for September, it will be interesting to see how the tournament plays out under these new conditions.