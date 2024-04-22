Pegasus’ Toon World from Yu-Gi-Oh! now has a real-life version

The Toon World book used by Pegasus in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime and card game finally has an official real-life equivalent that is available to buy, but only in Japan.

Toon World is a spell card that conjures a magical pop-up book, transforming existing monsters into much stronger “Toon” variants. Or at least, that’s how it worked in the anime when it was used by Pegasus, as the card version of Toon World was way weaker, at least until it got support in later sets.

Fans have recreated the book featured in the Toon World spell many times over the years, but it now has an official incarnation produced by DMM Factory.

Article continues after ad

As reported by Famitsu, the Toon World book can be purchased for 8,500 yen (around $55 USD). While it doesn’t have pop-up flaps, it does have an LED lighting display, which shines beneath a cover depicting the castle in the book. The lights are charged via a USB connection.

Article continues after ad

The Toon World book can be ordered now, but unfortunately, it’s currently a Japan-exclusive item. The item itself will be shipped in September, so there’s time for Konami to announce a version that will be available in Europe or North America.

The Toon World card left an impact on those who watched the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime when it first aired, as the imagery of Japanese anime replicating American-style cartoon characters and turning them into powerful (and creepy) monsters made them some of the most memorable creatures in the series.

Article continues after ad

Owning a Toon World book would be an awesome display item for your Yu-Gi-Oh! nerd stash and something that Toon players could whip out in real life when they actually manage to play the Toon World card to the field.