League of Legend’s new legendary Hubris item explained

League of Legends’ next patch is right around the corner. And it’s bringing a slew of new items, including Hubris, a new legendary item for AD assassin fans.

Items in LoL saw a big overhaul last year, with Riot removing the controversial mythic system. Now Season 14 has arrived and is bringing with it more changes and more new items.

Including one legendary that’s sure to be a hit with AD assassin champs. Hubris is a new legendary item sporting a couple of unique gimmicks. Most notably its passives, Ego, and Eminence, which provide a bonus damage buff for successful takedowns.

In fact, Ego, is central to the way the item functions. Taking down an enemy champ summons a Statue of the player near the outer side of their spawn.

Riot Games League of Legends assassins who like to dive for pickoffs should find Hubris forms a handy part of their kit

Each subsequent take-down upgrades the statue, increasing the bonus damage buff provided by Eminence by 10 plus an additional one damage per statue.

Building Hubris will first require building Serrated Dirk and Caulfield’s Warhammer. Once these two items are in your kit, the recipe itself is 900 gold. The item boasts 60 attack damage, 15 ability haste, and 18 lethality on purchase, making it good value for its cost.

Not a bad choice for players who like to dive behind enemy lines for squishy pickoffs. However, there is some risk inherent in the purchase as players will need to be able to stack it to get the most from it.

Still, it’s price point and damage output have led some fans to nickname it the new Mejai’s Souleater already.

Hubris arrives in League of Legends alongside the rest of the new items with Patch 14.1, on January 10, 2024.