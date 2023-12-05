Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora only first-person?

You may see Avatar Frontiers of Pandora through the eyes of an avatar, but will we be seeing the game through a first or third-person perspective?

Avatar fans haven’t felt this much hype since the release of The Way of Water, and as release day inches closer more and more details are being revealed about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Today, we’ll be shifting our perspective to whether or not you can change your perspective while exploring the world of Pandora.

Article continues after ad

Pandora contains a massive open world where you can explore alone or with a fellow Avatar in co-op. However, The question remains: can you play the game in third-person? Is it locked to first-person or interchangeable through the game or options menu? We’re happy to say we have an answer.

Article continues after ad

Can you play in third-person in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Ubisoft

Technically, yes. It won’t be at will, or the player’s control though. From what we’ve seen from previews and trailers for the majority of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll play from a first-person perspective when on foot, exploring, or engaged in combat with enemies.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What gameplay we’ve seen, you’ll change to a third-person perspective when hitching a ride with one of Pandora’s many creatures, mainly the mighty Ikran, which can help you fly around the map and assist on missions to get a birds-eye view on the situation, or space dragon-eye view.

Can’t wait to get your hands on Avatar Frontiers of Pandora? Neither can we! So check out what time Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is releasing in your region so you can dive into Pandora as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad