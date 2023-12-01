What time does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release?

Are you excited for a massive adventure in the world of Pandora? So are we! We know the release date, so now we’ll look into what time Avatar Frontiers of Pandora drops for you.

Since Avatar The Way of Water, the world of Pandora has returned to the mainstream massively, with hype for the future never being higher. Naturally, to capitalize on the excitement, a new game, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, will be released soon, but what time does it release?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is scheduled for a December 7 2023 release date. This was announced at Ubisoft Forward 2023, and the game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. But the question remains what exact time can you get your hands on the game?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time

Ubisoft

According to the PlayStation Store Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will become available at 00:00am your local time.

This does means that Avatar fans in Asia and Europe will receive the game before North America, but this is subject to change as release day approaches.

Players who purchase the game will unlock the ‘Child of Two Worlds Pack,’ which contains a cosmetic and a weapon skin for your own custom character.

That’s all we know so far about the release time of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. We’ll gain more information as the release date inches closer. For now, PC players will want to know how much hard drive space they’ll need to reserve for their Avatar Adventure.

