How to watch the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play

Gran Turismo 7 will take centre-stage at the next Sony State of Play event. Here’s everything you need to know about GT7’s PS5 showcase.

Since the current gen consoles arrived at the end of 2020, it feels like Forza Horizon has had all the fun over on the Xbox Series X|S. However, now is Sony’s time to shine with GT 7 on PS5. A Gran Turismo 7 focused State of Play will soon be coming our way, hopefully giving us an in-depth look at the most important racing game on the PS5 to date.

While the PS4 had GT Sport, the PS5 will be getting a fully fledged Gran Turismo game in GT7. While we’ve already covered everything we know about GT7 in detail, here’s all the details regarding the game’s State of Play event.

When is the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play?

The GT 7 State of Play will take place Wednesday, February, 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time, 5pm Eastern, and 10pm UK time.

So wherever you are in the world, fasten your seatbelts!

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022

How to watch the GT7 State of Play

The Gran Turismo 7 State of Play can be watched live over Twitch or YouTube on Sony’s official pages.

Those who can’t stream the show live will be able to watch it back anytime. It can be also be watched through PS4 and PS5 consoles. This is a great way to see how the game will look on your own TV, especially on PS5.

What do we expect to see?

According to the PlayStation Blog, the GT 7 State of Play will feature 30 minutes of brand new PS5 footage and gameplay details.

While many of GT7’s secrets have already been revealed, this new footage is likely to give us a best look yet at how the game will run. We also expect to see some new cars and tracks join the already loaded line-up.

You can find a full list of returning vehicles in Gran Turismo 7 here.