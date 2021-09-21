Gran Turismo 7 pre-order guide: Special editions, price, discounts & more

Sony’s premier racing title Gran Turismo will be getting a fresh livery when the seventh title in their franchises releases soon, so there’s going to be an abundance of editions for players to pick and choose from.

For as long as fans can remember, there have been two motorsport titles that have been battling for dominance over the years, and these have been Forza Horizon and Gran Turismo. With Xbox and Sony duking it out constantly, there’s a lot of expectations centered around the new releases of these franchises.

Gran Turismo 7 recently showcased some gorgeous gameplay during the PlayStation games showcase at the beginning of September, and now they’ve revealed some of the editions players will be able to purchase very soon.

We’re going to break down all of the editions for GT 7, and what you’ll get for each price point.

Where to pre-order Gran Turismo 7

Players will have a wide array of options when looking to pre-order Gran Turismo 7, as there are going to be routes you can take no matter if you’re going to opt for a digital copy, or a physical one.

While perhaps the most commonplace players will flock to pre-order the game is the in-game PlayStation store, we’re also going to run over some of the retailers that are going to carry some of the other editions coming to GT 7.

Gran Turismo 7 physical copy pre-order

US

UK

Gran Turismo 7 digital copy pre-order

US

While some retails haven’t posted their listings as of yet, there are still some viable options players will be able to take when looking to purchase the newest GT.

Gran Turismo 7 editions

There’s going to be two editions that players will have the choice to purchase when looking at Gran Turismo 7, and they’re the Digital Deluxe and the 25th Anniversary edition.

Both are going to offer some content for players for their extra cash, and this will come in the form of new cars, soundtracks, and in-game currency.

Below is a quick overview of both editions and what players will get for each.

25th Anniversary Edition

Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game**

In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition

Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement

In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

We’re excited to see the rivalry continue between Forza and Gran Turismo over the course of the next couple of months, and there’s no doubt both titles are going to wow fans!