New D&D Player’s Handbook will be released early – but there’s a catch

New D&D Player’s Handbook will be released early – but there’s a catchWizards of the Coast
The next iteration of Dungeons & Dragons will soon be in players’ hands, but only a tiny percentage of the fanbase will have access to the new rules.
The new D&D Player’s Handbook is set to launch on September 17, 2024. This book features an overhauled version of D&D 5E, improving all of the classes & subclasses across the board and making some optional rules official, like character Feats and the Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything stat bonuses.
While the release of the Player’s Handbook is still a few weeks away, some fans will be able to buy it as early as August 2-4, as the very first print run will be available to purchase at GenCon 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
New D&D Player’s Handbook is being sold early at GenCon 2024
Unfortunately, there’s only a small number of Player’s Handbooks available. Wizards of the Coast has revealed that only 3,000 copies will be sold at the event, meaning that most D&D fans will be waiting until September to receive their copies.
Those who do manage to acquire a copy at GenCon will have books with a golden Dungeons & Dragons 50th anniversary logo emblazoned on the cover, along with a GenCon 2024 coverplate which will be exclusive to the event.
Chances are, a few of those rare copies will make their way onto online storefronts, so people not attending GenCon could nab a new Player’s Handbook that way, though prices will likely be a lot higher than just pre-ordering the launch edition.
Wizards of the Coast has been revealing details about the new rules for over a year now, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the changes. People visiting GenCon will be among the first in the world to experience the latest iteration of D&D, but the rest of the fanbase won’t be far behind, even if they have to stare on in jealousy for a few weeks.