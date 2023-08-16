Dungeons & Dragons designer teases more high-level content

While most D&D adventures focus on levels 1-10, lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford says more support for high-level play is coming in Planescape and the upcoming rules revision.

Tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons are all about storytelling and the excitement of working together to overcome challenges in a unique way. Many enjoy D&D for the power fantasy it allows, especially when players characters go from average-strength nobodies to unstoppable heroes.

However, most D&D games end long before players reach level 20. This is reflected in Wizards of the Coast’s premade adventures as well, with most ending around or below level 10.

That may finally be changing, though. In an interview with ComicBook.com, D&D lead rules designer Jeremy Crawford explained why so much content focuses on those earlier levels, while also teasing that more support is in the works for high-level play.

Wizards of the Coast/Hasbro

Why most D&D premade adventures are for low-level characters

Crawford made the case that most players view what happens between levels 1 and 10 as the quintessential D&D experience, saying “when [players] think of the iconic D&D story, it’s really represented by what you do before 10th Level. It really is the heart of the iconic D&D story in terms of the abilities your character has and many of the most iconic monsters you face in that level range.”

Despite this, Crawford says player feedback tells the designers that expanding what’s available for high-level play is still important to players.

He sums up some survey responses that support this, recalling “we’ll get people saying, ‘You know what? I’ve never played at those levels. I’m not sure I’ll ever reach Level 20, but it’s still important to me what my class feature is going to be up there because it’s aspirational.'”

While D&D obviously doesn’t plan to abandon the bulk of its players for the sake of encouraging high-level gameplay, Crawford hints that more content for these games is coming.

Wizards of the Coast

This will start with the release of Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse in October. Crawford cites the three-book set as an example of what Wizards is doing for high-level D&D, saying “it actually has both. It has lower-level play. And I’m not going to spoil why this happens, but there is then an opportunity to jump to a very high level and play at that level.”

As for what the future holds, Crawford says support for high-level gameplay will be part of D&D’s long-awaited rules revision releasing next year. The new Monster Manual is said to include new creatures that are “very high CR threats.”

It makes sense why so many D&D campaigns focus on those lower levels and end somewhere in the middle. There are always new players learning the game, and classes tend to start off simple and get way more complicated as players get stronger. Beyond that, the experience of going from near-powerless to being able to take out a mind flayer is arguably more exhilarating than going from strong to stronger.

Still, for long-time players and newcomers dreaming of where their D&D adventures will take them next, more content coming for high-level play is undoubtedly a good sign of what’s to come.