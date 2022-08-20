How to get Overwatch 2 ‘Thank You For Playing’ email

If you haven’t received the Overwatch ‘thank you’ email containing your player stats, here’s how you can do so and monitor your Overwatch 2 beta progress.

Overwatch 2 is finally on the horizon as the highly anticipated shooter launches on October 4, 2022. Sporting a free-to-play model this time around, some players have already had the chance to experience Blizzard’s long awaited sequel.

For taking part in the Overwatch 2 beta, Blizzard thanked players for their time with an insight into their experience with the game, featuring some intriguing stats to breakdown.

Haven’t received your ‘thank you’ email yet? Here’s what you can do to see your Overwatch 2 stats.

How to get Overwatch 2 ‘Thank You’ email with player stats

You may have already seen your friends and other players in the Overwatch community receive their ‘Thank You For Playing’ email. If you haven’t had the chance to see yours yet, we recommend following these steps:

Go to the Battle.net login page via Overwatch’s website Login to your Battle.net account Once you’re logged in, check you’ve linked your preferred email Ensure your email is verified

Battle.net Logging into your Battle.net account is the best way to link your email.

If you’ve already set up your email before, the next port of call would be to check your Spam or Junk folders, if you haven’t done so already.

Players in the Overwatch community have shared their own stats, which will you give an indication of what the email will look like in your inbox.

Reddit: DaveStreeder Overwatch 2 beta participants can see how well they played.

There are heaps of players to collate data for within the Overwatch 2 beta, so it is just a matter of time before your email appears in your inbox.

Until then, be sure to merge your accounts as the game will be adding cross-progression upon launch.