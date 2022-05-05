How to create a Mii in Nintendo Switch Sports: Build your avatar guide

Players can choose to play Nintendo Switch Sports using either a customizable avatar or the old-school Mii characters from the Nintendo Wii. Here’s how to make your unique Mii character.

Many Nintendo fans will recognize a lot of Nintendo Switch Sports’ DNA from the iconic Wii Sports title that debuted back in 2006. Nintendo Switch Sports captures the nostalgia of Wii Sports in a variety of ways. For instance, players will recognize the return of the classic Mii avatars that players created back on the Nintendo Wii.

Though, Nintendo Switch owners may not have a Mii of their own yet and will instead be prompted to create a Nintendo Switch Sports avatar instead.

So, let’s look at how you can create a Mii on the Switch, and how to play with your new character.

How to customize a Mii in Nintendo Switch Sports

While making an actual Mii avatar is straightforward, you’ll need to know which menus to navigate to get the job done:

Load up your Nintendo Switch console in either docked or handheld mode. On the bottom bar, scroll over to the gear icon labeled ‘System Settings’ and click on the icon. Scroll down until you reach the ‘Mii’ tab and then click ‘Create/Edit a Mii.’ Next, choose ‘Create New Mii’ which will allow you to create a Mii completely from scratch, choose a randomly generated look-alike, or import a Mii from an Amiibo.

Choosing to ‘Start from Scratch’ will allow for full customization. Here, players can select a gender and customize their face, hair, height, and weight to their liking.

By choosing to import a past Mii from an Amiibo, players must have that previous Mii’s data saved onto a specific Amiibo from either the Nintendo 3DS or Wii Mii-maker.

How to play with your Mii in Nintendo Switch Sports

Now that you have either made your Mii or have chosen to import one, you can access that Mii when playing Nintendo Switch Sports.

Start Nintendo Switch Sports and choose the game mode you would like to play. You will be prompted to create an avatar Nintendo Switch Sports if you haven’t made one yet. If you have made one already, choose an avatar and ‘Customize’ it. From here, select ‘Body’ under ‘Face & Hairstyle’ and ‘Outfits & Accessories.’ In ‘Body’ players can select ‘Mii’ which will allow them to use the Mii they created to play Nintendo Switch Sports.

While there is functionally no difference between using a Mii and a Nintendo Switch Sports avatar, it is nice to have the option to use the classic Miis.

Now, players can enjoy bringing in a variety of different avatars to compete with friends and family head-to-head in Nintendo Switch Sports.