Free games on Epic Games Store giveaway this week: Overcooked 2, Sonic Mania, Hell is Other Demons, Horizon Chase Turbo

The Epic Games Store is giving away four game for free this week, with Overcooked 2 and Sonic Mania headlining the update. Here’s how you can get your hands on these games without spending a penny.

Epic Games Store gives PC players the chance to claim fan-favorite titles completely free of charge, making it a great way to bolster your ever-growing backlog. Last week, saw the addition of Remedy Entertainment’s mind-bending action-adventure title, Control.

However, the Epic Games Store has since been updated with not one, but four new games that can be claimed. This week’s titles are Overcooked 2, Sonic Mania, Hell is Other Demons, and Horizon Chase Turbo. There’s certainly something for everyone to enjoy in this bundle, so make sure you claim these games before they are gone!

How to claim free games on Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store enables players to claim a free game each week, making it one of the best places for PC gamers to build up their ever-growing game library.

Claiming your free copy of Overcooked 2, Sonic Mania, Hell is Other Demons, and Horizon Chase Turbo is incredibly easy. Simply follow the instructions below to add them to your collection.

Download the Epic Game Store app.

Make an Epic Games account or log in to an existing one.

Click on the ‘Store’ section.

Scroll down to the ‘Free Games’ section.

Click on Control and hit ‘Claim’.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to play Control completely free of charge.

The giveaway starts June 24 and runs until July 1, so make sure you tell your friends and check back each week to see what the next mystery game will be.