Heroes of the Storm fans reviving dead Blizzard MOBA with huge Starcraft 2 mod

Blizzard might have given up on their MOBA, Heroes of the Storm, but fans haven’t. And now a group of modders in Starcraft 2 are making efforts to resurrect the game.

On paper, Heroes of the Storm had everything it needed to be a success. Things didn’t quite work out that way, however.

Despite a line-up of beloved heroes from throughout Blizzard’s popular franchises, and a dedicated core fanbase, support for the game petered out, largely on the developer’s side.

Blizzard officially ceased to provide major updates for Heroes of the Storm in 2022. But a group of dedicated fans and modders are looking to give the MOBA a new lease on life in 2024.

Resurgence of the Storm is a mod for Starcraft 2 created to provide all the fun Blizzard’s MOBA can offer you, within the limitations of SC2, of course.

Still, Resurgence of the Storm looks set to recreate a faithful HotS experience and provide major updates to the game’s characters and combat systems.

One notable feature of the mod is their reworked version of Arthas, whose build in the mod gives him a tankier playstyle than Blizzard’s official version.

There are also new characters who didn’t get to make an appearance in the official game, like Selendis from Starcraft.

The teaser video also mentions future content the modding team hopes to incorporate, including new maps and more new heroes.

With Blizzard unlikely to dedicate many resources to the development of the official game in the future, Resurgence of the Storm sounds like good news for HotS fans.