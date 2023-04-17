Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – How to register for playtesting

Warner Bros. Games revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and how prospective players could sign up for a limited playtesting period.

On April 17, Warner Bros. Games unexpectedly announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the upcoming game features what Hogwarts Legacy lacks: Quidditch. The fictional sport involves team members flying on broomsticks who go after a Golden Snitch to earn 150 points.

After Hogwarts Legacy devs denied rumors of a Quidditch DLC to Hogwarts Legacy, many fans were let down. However, not all hope was lost after WB Games posted Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Here’s how to sign up for its playtesting period.

How to register for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playtesting period

On Twitter, Warner Bros. Games announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions alongside a 15-second video. Also, the studio attached the link to the game’s website to register for the playtesting period. Fans must enter their date of birth and create a WB Games account to sign up.

Unbroken Studio’s title is a “complete, standalone Quidditch experience” that utilizes a competitive multiplayer system. As for its rumored platforms, Quidditch Champions will likely release on both PC and consoles, similar to Hogwarts Legacy.

WB Games president David Haddad explained Quidditch Champions in a press release.

“Fans have long requested a Quidditch game, and we have been working with Unbroken Studios for several years to create gameplay worthy of their expectations,” Haddad said. “Now we are reaching out to the fans and inviting players into Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to help us with this phase of building the experience.”

Warner Bros. Games will hold limited playtesting sessions for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on April 21 and 22. Therefore, those interested must register for the beta before then on the game’s website.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the Wizarding World multiplayer title.