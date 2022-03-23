Gran Turismo 7 exploit turns players into credit millionaires in hours

A Grant Turismo 7 player has developed a creative way to generate up to millions of free credits as a workaround to the game’s microtransactions.

Gran Turismo 7 is a fantastic racing sim from franchise developer Polyphony Studios – check out our review here and why we gave it a strong 9/10.

While the game has received praise for its incredible visual fidelity and deep car catalog, it’s also caught backlash for the pricing of higher-end cars and microtransactions. In comparison to Gran Turismo Sport’s pricing, GT7 has completely skyrocketed the price of more beloved cars, some costing as much as eight times the amount in the previous title.

Gran Turismo 7 players discovered a handful of tracks to grind which handed out huge amounts of credits, but patch 1.7 put an end to it. In protest of the changes and high-priced microtransactions, one player, Septomor, created a way to freely obtain millions of credits.

Gran Turismo 7 player creates credit generator

After Polyphony nerfed the tracks that players were grinding for credits, players were furious. That’s when Septomor posted a guide on PSNProfiles for GT7 players to generate tons of free credits using a script they made that autoruns GT7 utilizing PlayStation’s Remote Play feature on PC.

Septomor’s revealed just how many credits players can generate through their script, “Assuming they keep this updated payout, for 60 million credits (highest possible cost of the 3 legendary cars trophy) it would take 220 hours of AFK farming this way.”

A YouTuber named iLLmatic posted a video guide on March 20 showing exactly how to set the script up, which is only a handful of steps.

One user in the comment section pointed out the absurd amount of time it would take to earn the cars without the script, “I’d love to be able to play with real progression and ‘earn’ the cars like GTs of old, but this is the only way to have any chance of unlocking some cars I want this side of Christmas unless I quit my job and become a hermit.”

By lowering the number of credits tracks were giving players and raising microtransaction fees, GT7 players have gone to some crazy places to obtain in-game credits.