Goldeneye 007 is finally arriving on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online

Goldeneye 007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch, after months of speculation that Rare’s iconic James Bond shooter would resurface.

When it comes to the FPS genre, there are few games that have a legacy quite like Goldeneye 007. Rare’s genre defining shooter innovated multiplayer gameplay, while offering a faithful recreation of the Pierce Brosnan-starring Bond adventure.

Earlier this year it was rumored that Goldeneye 007 would be coming to the Nintendo Switch, as leaks showing off the game’s trophies appeared on the internet.

Now, during the September 13 Nintendo Direct presentation, Rare’s legendary shooter is finally coming back.

Goldeneye 007 to feature online multiplayer, 4K resolution on Xbox consoles

Viewers tuning into Nintendo’s latest Direct presentation rejoiced as Goldeneye 007 was finally announced for the Nintendo Switch. Available Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack members, the James Bond adventure will also feature the likes of online multiplayer too. Don’t even think about picking Oddjob!

Xbox players are getting a piece of the action too, as developers Rare confirmed that the game is headed to Xbox Game Pass.

Goldeneye 007 has been “faithfully recreated” and will include “achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer!

The original version of the game was released back in 1997, for the Nintendo N64. Releasing two years after the movie of the same name, its atmospheric missions and addictive multiplayer components assured that Goldeneye 007 would have a legacy for decades to come.