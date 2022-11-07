Kratos’ dad jokes are the highlight of God of War’s marketing campaign

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Kratos actor Christopher Judge’s dad joke videos are the unsung heroes of God of War Ragnarok’s marketing campaign.

At the time of writing, God of War Ragnarok is a mere two days out from release. Sony has, of course, stepped up its marketing for the sequel in the last several months.

The publisher has treated fans to multiple story trailers, gameplay overviews, and God of War recaps. And the recent embargo lift accompanied by overwhelmingly positive review scores managed to amplify the anticipation further.

But no one can say that Kratos himself, actor Christopher Judge, isn’t also doing his part to prepare players for Ragnarok.

Kratos tells dad jokes to ready fans for God of War Ragnarok

Over the last few days, Christopher Judge has uploaded videos on Twitter in which he uses his Kratos voice to tell dad jokes. The Kratos on display in each clip is a collectible figure of some kind.

Judge’s first video marked the beginning of a five-day countdown to Ragnarok’s release. “I am afraid for the calendar. Its days are numbered,” constituted the first joke of many.

A day later, the actor used a Kratos plushie to help deliver jokes about supply closets, seagulls, and the moon’s need for an eclipse.

Kratos’ Funko Pop took center stage in the third dad joke-filled post, which boasts a particularly humorous pun about sprinters and fasting.

Narrative Director Matt Sophos replied to the most recent post by asking why Judge’s videos are not “the core piece of [Ragnarok’s] marketing campaign?”

He has a point – Kratos’ dry delivery of fun puns would likely offer a big boost to the hype surrounding the God of War sequel’s imminent release.

God of War Ragnarok will hit store shelves for the PS4 and PS5 on Wednesday, November 9.