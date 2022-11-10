God of War Ragnarok players are getting collectors editions boxes without the game

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Eager God of War players are getting their collectors edition boxes of Ragnarok, but finding that it is missing one key piece.

God of War Ragnarok released on November 9 to tons of player anticipation and early acclaim. The series, based loosely on Norse mythology, has captured the hearts of adventure gamers for its intricate combat system and rich storytelling.

For $200, the collectors edition was set to include some stellar collectables such as the intricate box, a 16-inch replica of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, a dwarven dice set, a steel display case, and 2-inch Vanir Twins carvings.

There would also be some additional in-game content coming with the collectors edition, such as some unique Darkdale armor, axe grips, blade handles, and attire for Kratos.

Of course, when paying a premium for these collectibles, God of War players were assuming the collectors edition would come the game itself. It turns out that wasn’t true for everyone who bought it.

God of War Ragnarok collectors edition is missing the game

According to a report by Kotaku, several God of War players who bought the collector’s edition of Ragnarok are reporting that their box is missing the game itself.

The steel book is meant to include a digital code for players to download Ragnarok onto their PlayStation 4 or PS5, but several players took to Twitter after buying the game to reveal that their book is either missing, or doesn’t contain a code.

This is obviously frustrating for those players, especially those willing to spend top dollar on a game franchise they loved, to not be able to play the game they’d been waiting for.

While this appears to be an oversight with shipping the game, players are not pleased that neither Sony nor Santa Monica have responded to these issues. Hopefully, these players will be able to get a copy of Ragnarok soon.