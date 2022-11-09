xQc gives verdict on God of War Ragnarok: “I can’t give a game a 10”

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

God of War Ragnarok is finally out and popular streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given his verdict on the smash-hit game.

God of War took both fans and critics by storm when it was released in 2018, and now, its sequel – God of War Ragnarok is garnering the same success. In fact, our very own review details just how brilliant the latest installment truly is.

With its incredible visuals, fantastic storytelling, and meaty combat – the series has never been so captivating. One such streamer who has been busy playing through Kratos’ latest quest, is none other than xQc.

The popular content creator has put a number of hours into the title already, and he has now given his official verdict on the highly-praised entry.

xQc gives verdict on God of War Ragnarok

“I’ll give it a 9.3 out of 10,” said xQc. “I’ll give it a 9.3, just because of certain stuff. I can’t give a game a 10, and I don’t want to give it a 9.5. A 10 doesn’t exist for me and 9.5 is near perfection, right? 9.3 is because there’s just a couple of things here and there, like going back to a bunch of places – I don’t like doing that.”

It’s clear that xQc doesn’t enjoy backtracking in games and he notes how he didn’t enjoy trekking through areas from the previous 2018 release. “It’s really small so you barely notice it in your playthrough, but I kind of felt it a little bit, that’s all.”

Other than that small gripe, the streamer has been enjoying his time with God of War Ragnarok. Whether he will adjust his score remains to be seen, but for now, Kratos and Atreus’ latest adventure continues to get high praise.

