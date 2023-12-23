Geometry Dash soars past player count record as 2.2 update revives the game

Geometry Dash has gone viral again after the developer released the 2.2 update that fans have been waiting for over half a decade for

Geometry Dash was hugely popular with people thanks to similar reasons for Flappy Birds’ intense success. The game was mobile-friendly and offered huge replayability with its short but massively difficult and at times frustrating levels.

However, players had been waiting for over half a decade for the next update, and Geometry Dash’s popularity had begun to subside.

That was until December 19, 2023, when the developers released the huge 2.2 update to the game. Thanks to that, the game has now skyrocketed back into the mainstream spotlight, and players have been getting stuck into all the new addictively challenging content.

Update 2.2 brought the new “Dash” main level to the game, two new shops, a platformer mode, and more content which fans have been going crazy for. One content creator’s post went viral, garnering over one million views, as they completed the new level.

The update, while some people weren’t thrilled with the main level, was overall received well by fans who applauded the developers for the update. “2.2 is the best thing to happen to geometry dash,” one said.

Other players couldn’t believe that the 2.2 was finally here, referencing the popular meme about unlikely things arriving before the next Grand Theft Auto title: “We got geometry dash 2.2 before GTA 6.”

Either way, players have certainly been showing developers RobTop Games that they appreciated the update, with the player count on Steam skyrocketing to its all-time peak of over 80,000.