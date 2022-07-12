Genshin Impact, Apex Legends and Valorant among most-Tweeted-about games

Jacob Hale . 2 hours ago

Twitter Gaming has released its list of the most tweeted about video games of the first half of 2022, with Genshin Impact and Wordle leading the way, ahead of the likes of Apex Legends and Valorant.

At several points throughout each year, Twitter releases its data for the Gaming side of the platform, revealing which games, esports teams, and communities have been among the most prominent throughout the period.

It always makes for interesting reading, finding out which titles have inspired the most conversation online, especially when there are surprise new entries or classic franchises rear their heads again.

That’s exactly what’s happened in the first half of 2022, with Twitter’s top 10 most-tweeted-about video games coming out.

miHoYo’s JRPG Genshin Impact leads the way atop the rankings, closely followed by viral word guessing game Wordle and another Japanese game in Ensemble Stars!

Here’s the full list of the top 10 most tweeted about video games so far in 2022:

Genshin Impact Wordle Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Project Sekai Apex Legends Elden Ring Fate/Grand Order Valorant The Legend of Zelda

Twitter Genshin Impact and Wordle top the list of most popular video games on Twitter.

Elden Ring has proven incredibly popular since it came out among casual players and streamers alike, so it’s no surprise to see it enter the top 10.

Elsewhere, Respawn’s battle royale Apex Legends comes in at sixth place, while Riot Games’ debut FPS Valorant and Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda squeeze in at 9th and 10th respectively.