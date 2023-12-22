Gamers on social media lament the “demise of the instruction manual”

A recent thread on Reddit’s gaming subreddit described the lack of physical manuals in modern times as “the worst thing to happen in gaming.”

Once upon a time, every game came with its own instruction manual gamers tucked away inside its case.

More than just gameplay specifics, these manuals were often full color spreads of concept art and lore alongside basic instructional information.

But in the age of digital downloads physical manuals aren’t required, and gamers on Reddit are lamenting the loss of what was once so common.

“When I was a kid I would flip through the pages on the way home.” One user recalled, adding “another ritual lost to time and the kids will never know.”

Another user offered some of their favorite manuals from the past: “…the original Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights games. Had the instruction manual up front, then like an inch thick section devoted to spells.”

But not all users in the thread agreed the disappearance of physical manuals was the worst thing to happen in the history of gaming.

One of the most upvoted comments on the thread gives that honor to microtransactions, showing a number of other users agreed with this sentiment.

Rockstar Games Instruction manuals weren’t just about gameplay, they often expanded on the game’s setting and lore.

But even those who ranked other problems of modern gaming more highly, and recognized why the industry had shifted away from them, also admitted missing old-fashioned instruction manuals.

Many pointed out that, while they felt nostalgic about them, manuals had fallen out of use thanks to the advances in gaming technology, which didn’t exist on older systems.

“A manual is not used anymore, but from a collection perspective was priceless.” One user pointed out.

