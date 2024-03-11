Fortnite players demand feature that’s been missing for years

Now that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has arrived, players are asking Epic Games to add a long over-due feature to let them game in peace.

Despite community pleas, Epic has neglected to improve basic features in Fortnite. The Locker UI, a source of complaints since Chapter 5’s first season, remains messy.

However, Chapter 5 Season 2 just recently started after a delay due to server issues. This means Epic has had little time to make micro-adjustments to the game.

If a new feature is added to the game, players are hoping it’s an option to set your status as offline. This way they can enjoy their solo endeavors without a swarm of invites.

Fortnite players make a request for alone time

In a post on Reddit, one user shared that they would want the ability to be shown offline. A concept that can also be found in games like Valorant as well as applications like Discord.

“I don’t know why this isn’t a thing to begin with,” said one reply. “It’s irritating when you just wanna play alone to have friends bombard you with invites. Of course, I think friends in video games are great, but I think a few of us have wanted peace for a little while sometimes, right?”

Other players agreed that there were times when they wished they could be alone. Some gave the example of coming home from work or finishing quests by themselves.

“How hard is it to implement this feature,” asked the poster. “Seriously. It’s so frustrating to have people randomly jump into my party. Locking my party won’t change anything, my friends still end up hitting me up to play.”

Despite this feature being a common occurrence in video games, Fortnite has yet to get with the times. There are surely updates to come in the future as the season progresses over the next few months. If the option does become available, we will be sure to keep you updated.