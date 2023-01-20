Fire Emblem Engage setting: When & where it is set

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical JRPG filled with tough battles, loveable characters, and a beautiful setting – but where is it set and when does the game take place? Here’s everything you need to know.

With there being so many games in the Fire Emblem franchise, it can be a little tough to keep track of when and where each JRPG game fits into the timeline. Interestingly, unlike many other Fire Emblem titles, Engage is set in a location many players have never seen before.

With that in mind, we’ve delved into when the game takes place in the Fire Emblem timeline as well as where players will find themselves when logging into the highly anticipated Fire Emblem Engage for the first time.

When does Fire Emblem Engage take place?

It’s tough to truly know when Fire Emblem Engage takes place, but we do know that it takes place 1,000 years after a war between the citizens of Elyos and the Fell Dragon caused the Emblems to step in and imprison the Dragon.

However, now, after 1,000 years of slumber, the Fell Dragon is beginning to rise again, leaving Elyos in danger and the Divine Dragon back in action.

Where is Fire Emblem Engage set?

Fire Emblem Engage is set in the continent of Elyos, and the protagonists will primarily be located in Somniel.

Somniel is described as a paradise by publishers Nintendo and developers Intelligent Systems, with the description of the town exploring how it “hosts a variety of facilities and activities for the player to prepare for upcoming battles and strengthen bonds”, proving this will be your base of operations and the primary location of Fire Emblem Engage.

You can learn more about Somniel in the trailer posted by Nintendo:

That’s all we know about both when Fire Emblem Engage takes place and where it’s set.