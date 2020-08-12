Fall Guys responds to demands for release on mobile & other platforms

Super-popular obstacle course battle royale game, Fall Guys, is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PC, but fans want to see that change and developer Mediatonics has finally commented on the topic.

Ever since it's release in early August, fans have been in love with Fall Guys and it's easy to see why. The game brings an interesting and unique twist to the battle royale genre by placing 60 players in obstacle courses and seeing who survives.

Unfortunately, the game is only available on two platforms right now: PS4 and PC. This means that, unless you have one or both, you're out of luck if you wanted to try your hand at the game. That restriction, however, might not be lasting long.

According to a new post on the game's official support page, developer Mediatonic confirmed that it's open to bringing the game to other platforms in the future and that they would "love" to do it, which is news that is sure to excite some fans.

The developer said that it wants to hear suggestions about which platforms to bring the game to next on its official Discord server, which can be joined by clicking here.

"To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam," Mediatonic responded when asked about Fall Guys potentially releasing elsewhere.

"We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you'd like us to release on next - we'd love to see how much demand there is!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyADwdiW7rQ

Unfortunately, that statement makes it seem like there aren't any definitive plans in the works currently to bring the game to other platforms, even if those plans may materialize "down the line."

On August 11, there was evidence found in the game's backend files that suggested a potential mobile release, however, it was only a small mention and there was nothing else at all about the game coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or next-gen consoles.

That said, it would be smart on Mediatonic's part to roll out Fall Guys on other platforms; the game has been massively popular and has become one of the top-streamed titles on Twitch daily and allowing more people to get their hands on the game will only help increase that success.