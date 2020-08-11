Fall Guys latest leaks: mobile release, loot, upcoming challenges, more

There are a bunch of new leaks for Fall Guys that are shedding light on upcoming features, challenges, and possible iOS and Android ports for the famed free-for-all party game.

The Fall Guys craze has consumed millions of players around the world since its debut, and the devs at Mediatonic as well as Devolver Digital have been hard at work to give their audience even more content to trip over.

Now, people are finding evidence of these upcoming changes in the backend files for the title, which can at least give people an idea for what the studios have planned for their break-out hit.

Fall Guys iOS and Android

One of the biggest leaks to come out of the game so far are “placeholders” found in the files that suggest the devs will be bringing Fall Guys to iOS and Android.

Prominent dataminer ‘Hypex’ thinks Devolver Digital could be planning a mobile release based on what they were able to scrounge up thus far.

Fall Guys are planning to add it to IOS & Android, based on some placeholders they have. — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 11, 2020

A mobile port of the game would be a natural next step for the new release. Everything from the gameplay, graphics, and mechanics could be streamlined to fit the capabilities of most phones.

Challenges

There was a bevy of Challenges found in the Fall Guys datamine that will be giving players a ton of chances to earn thousands of Kudos when they come to the game.

So far there are six challenges listed that give out 1000 Kudos apiece. While most are menial, there are some like ‘Stay in air for 20 seconds’ which could evade some people.

The leaked challenges for August 11 are:

Stay in air for 20 seconds - 1000 Kudos

Qualify 10 rounds - 1000 Kudos

Finish at least 10 round 3 - 1000 Kudos

Finish Round 3, 5 times - 1000 Kudos

Hold an Egg for 10 seconds - 1000 Kudos

Earn 50 score - 1000 Kudos

Loot and Emotes

They also found hints to ‘loot’ that could be coming in a future update. According to Hypex, “there's a Loot Table & Loot Table Collection” in the files, which could be a way for players to earn customizable in-game items or the like.

The dataminer also found a ton of emotes ranging from Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, in that increasing order of value.

This was a bit hard to do but i made some progress, here's every emote and its rarity, name & price! :D will do this with skins now!



(sorry for the stretched icons i'll fix it later) pic.twitter.com/AdAkLtLL7Q — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 11, 2020

Leaked emotes so far:

Funky Chicken - Common - No price

Friendly Wave - Common - No price

Neener - Common - No price

Thumbs Up - Common - No price

Coo-ey! - Uncommon - No price

Pirate Jig - Uncommon - 5000 Kudos

Mexican Wave - Uncommon - 5000 Kudos

Applause - Uncommon - 5000 Kudos

The Robot - Uncommon - No price

Z-Snap - Rare - 6500 Kudos

Slow Clap - Epic - 3 Crowns

Patty Cake - Epic - 3 Crowns

Raging - Epic - 3 Crowns

Beefy - Legendary - 5 Crowns

Skins

Though there's been a ton of companies sending in concepts for the Fall Guys dev to make into an official jelly bean, nothing has materialized just yet.

That could change since there's an image of an unreleased Fall Guys skin that portrays Scout from Team Fortress 2.

Possible "Team Fortress 2 x Fall Guys" collab, found this unreleased skin in the files! (its Scout from TF2) pic.twitter.com/42I7FZwLTE — HYPEX - Fall Guys Leaks & News (@HypexFG) August 11, 2020

As the game progresses and the devs create new updates for Fall Guys, there’s bound to be more news regarding future inclusions in the jelly-bean battle royale.