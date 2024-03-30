Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sphinx riddle glitch leaves the Arisen “quivering in fear”

Players can earn useful rewards like Portcrystals and Wakestones by completing the Sphinx’s riddles.

Your Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is supposed to be calm and collected, but this glitch makes it look the opposite when they encounter the Sphinx.

The Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will put your wits to the test, showering you with different riddles before you can claim a certain prize. With a massive figure that resembles different animal parts, encountering this NPC for the first time can be quite a startling experience.

However, thanks to a glitch, instead of standing calmly, one player’s Arisen has managed to look like it’s “shaking in fright” when talking to the Sphinx. It’s currently unknown how this glitch was triggered, but the player managed to record this moment and shared it with others in a Reddit thread.

In the attached clip, their Arisen was seen stuck in a bugged animation, making them look like they’re trembling on the screen. “I’m scared,” the OP wrote.

Since the thread was first posted, it has garnered quite the attention from the community, sparking some interesting responses regarding the Sphinx from some players.

“Bro is literally shaking in their boots,” claimed one user. Another one jokingly wrote: “When you finally get your dummy mommy, and it’s too much.”

“I, too, was trembling, being this close to this pair of big, voluptuous eyes,” replied another user.

“Quivering in fear,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, another user was convinced their character was too scared to get the answer wrong. One player in the comments thought they would be eaten if we failed to solve the riddle.

However, another person pointed out that you’re only allowed to get one question wrong. The Sphinx will leave if you fail more than one.