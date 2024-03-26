Dragon’s Dogma 2 catapults are more useful than players thought

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players have learned that catapults are actually for accessing new areas of the open-world map.

Projectile weapons lie scattered across the open world of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Ballistas, for example, can be fired to either launch attacks against enemies or uncover hidden areas.

For a while, however, many players weren’t sure of what to make of the sequel’s catapults – or, more technically, trebuchets.

But one player recently realized that catapults in Capcom’s latest release actually serve a greater purpose. Instead of merely acting as set dressing, the siege machines can reveal secret passages.

Twitter user Peppo surprised the Dragon’s Dogma 2 community by sharing a gameplay video that showcases the benefit of using catapults.

Article continues after ad

In the clip, the player plants a rock on the machine and then fires it at the side of a distant mountain. The projectile hits the surface moments later, giving way to a new passage inside the mountain.

Article continues after ad

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players who responded to the post expressed nothing short of surprise at the revelation. Commented news account Okami13_, “Do you know how many of those I’ve walked past?”

Even someone who’s spent dozens of hours in the game world was unaware of this particular trick. “How do I still keep learning something new about this game every day even if I have 40 hours in,” wrote the user in question.

Article continues after ad

Reads the comment of another surprised player, “I… I did not know this… I need to launch every catapult I see now.”

Like several other great open-world games before it, there’s no telling what else Dragon’s Dogma 2 may be hiding in plain sight.