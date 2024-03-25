Dragon’s Dogma 2 adventurer full of regret after “pimping” out their wife

A Dragon’s Dogma 2 player is sharing their regret after they modeled their pawn after a very special someone.

A member of the Dragon’s Dogma 2 community is filled with regret after their Pawn, which they modeled after their wife, is constantly telling them stories about other men they’ve been with.

The Pawns that follow players throughout the entire game truly do feel fleshed out and independent, largely because of the stories they share that you didn’t see for yourself.

And if given the right circumstances, it can be a rough experience for the players who aren’t prepared for what they may hear.

Article continues after ad

The story is shared on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit, where the player explains how they created their pawn to look like their wife because they “thought it would be cute.” However, the plan backfired on them pretty quickly.

“Now every morning when I wake up, she tells me about her adventures with other dudes… I’m pimping out my wife.”

Article continues after ad

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 community is, of course, loving the story, with one user explaining how they made a similar mistake: “I made my pawn my daughter… IDK which is worse.”

Others are pointing out that the players’ issues might come off as a little controlling, as one player tells them: “What do you think they are doing together? You can’t romance pawns lol let her adventure homie.”

Article continues after ad

Truly, though, the best response comes from another user who devises a way that they can get back at anyone who uses their Pawn:

“Set a pawn quest for her, fight a drake, reward 2000 gold. Everyone on their game is gonna catch Dragonplaque. And it’s caused by your wife.”

While not a game-breaking issue, it certainly presents a conundrum that many Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are going to want to avoid.