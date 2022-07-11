Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 development reportedly leaked ahead of 2024 release

Terry Oh . 1 hour ago

Reputable sources are claiming Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 development is in the works, with a release date set for 2024. The leaks claim the game has been worked on for some time, and it’s got the community hyped.

Of course, this isn’t official news — so take things with a grain of salt. But the sources are reputable enough to warrant incredible excitement among the community.

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 leaks come from very reliable leakers who claim to have connections in the official companies — likely standing as the reason for the delayed leak. The community of leakers knew of the game’s development for quite some time, but remained quiet to help keep their sources safe along with providing more evidence for the game’s release.

The leaker’s source at Shueisha confirmed the information presented in a YouTube video, which stated the existence of Xenoverse 3. It’s still unclear as to what the game will look like, but according to DBS Chronicles, the development is in progress for newer generation consoles.

The Xenoverse 3 news comes as the much desired Dragon Ball Super series returns in 2023. And with the franchise finally having new source material to grab from, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 seems inevitable. After all, Xenoverse 2’s initial success can be largely attributed to its prevalence during the episodic anime release.

With Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 having been the latest entry to the franchise, the game survived for almost six years through routine DLCs. Throughout the entirety, the game managed to remain relevant despite its seemingly drawn out life.

The Dragon Ball Xenoverse franchise provides players an abundant amount of customization and multiplayer features — making it an excellent game to interact with the Dragon Ball community. And though Xenoverse 2 is an excellent game, having released only a year after its predecessor, it’s long overdue for a sequel.

The community has been begging the developers for a third entry to the franchise for years. And though this isn’t an official announcement, it truly is the closest to direct confirmation we’ve ever received.