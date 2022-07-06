Dragon Ball Xenoverse July 6 patch notes: All new characters in 1.31 update

Dragon Ball Xenoverse patch notes have been released for the 1.31 update, landing on July 6 for PlayStation and PC players to download.
The action-role-playing fighting game was given a boost this July, as developers at Dimps unveiled a whole new package of free content.
New characters, Conton City Vote Pack, and more new content is included in the refresh. Among them are Dyspo, Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-), and Vegeta (GT).
Here, we’re going to run through the full Xenoverse patch notes, showing you what has changed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse patch notes: Update 1.31
Conton City Vote Pack
Free Content Update (July 6)
- One new costume and accessory
- Five Dual Ultimate Attacks
- Three CC Mascots (including color variations)
- Five Super Souls
- 77 loading screen illustrations
- Five Raid Quests
- Crystal Raid: Dyspo
- 68 Hero Colosseum figures
Conton City Vote Pack (July 7)
- Playable Characters
- Dyspo
- Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-)
- Vegeta (GT)
- New Content
- Two new Extra Missions
- Four new Parallel Quests
- 10 new Skills
- Four new costumes and accessories
- Five Super Souls
- 15 loading screen illustrations
Legend Patrol Pack (July 7)
- Experience the main story from Dragon Ball Xenoverse