Dragon Ball Xenoverse July 6 patch notes: All new characters in 1.31 update

. 2 hours ago
Dragon Ball Z
dragon ball update
Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Xenoverse patch notes have been released for the 1.31 update, landing on July 6 for PlayStation and PC players to download. 

The action-role-playing fighting game was given a boost this July, as developers at Dimps unveiled a whole new package of free content.

New characters, Conton City Vote Pack, and more new content is included in the refresh. Among them are Dyspo, Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-), and Vegeta (GT).

Here, we’re going to run through the full Xenoverse patch notes, showing you what has changed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse patch notes: Update 1.31

Conton City Vote Pack

Free Content Update (July 6)

  • One new costume and accessory
  • Five Dual Ultimate Attacks
  • Three CC Mascots (including color variations)
  • Five Super Souls
  • 77 loading screen illustrations
  • Five Raid Quests
  • Crystal Raid: Dyspo
  • 68 Hero Colosseum figures

Conton City Vote Pack (July 7)

  • Playable Characters
    • Dyspo
    • Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-)
    • Vegeta (GT)
  • New Content
    • Two new Extra Missions
    • Four new Parallel Quests
    • 10 new Skills
    • Four new costumes and accessories
    • Five Super Souls
    • 15 loading screen illustrations

Legend Patrol Pack (July 7)

  • Experience the main story from Dragon Ball Xenoverse

