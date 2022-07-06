Dragon Ball Xenoverse July 6 patch notes: All new characters in 1.31 update

David Purcell . 2 hours ago

Dragon Ball Xenoverse patch notes have been released for the 1.31 update, landing on July 6 for PlayStation and PC players to download.

The action-role-playing fighting game was given a boost this July, as developers at Dimps unveiled a whole new package of free content.

New characters, Conton City Vote Pack, and more new content is included in the refresh. Among them are Dyspo, Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-), and Vegeta (GT).

Here, we’re going to run through the full Xenoverse patch notes, showing you what has changed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse patch notes: Update 1.31

Conton City Vote Pack

Free Content Update (July 6)

One new costume and accessory

Five Dual Ultimate Attacks

Three CC Mascots (including color variations)

Five Super Souls

77 loading screen illustrations

Five Raid Quests

Crystal Raid: Dyspo

68 Hero Colosseum figures

Conton City Vote Pack (July 7)

Playable Characters Dyspo Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-) Vegeta (GT)

New Content Two new Extra Missions Four new Parallel Quests 10 new Skills Four new costumes and accessories Five Super Souls 15 loading screen illustrations



Legend Patrol Pack (July 7)