The Division Heartland – How to register for closed beta access

While celebrating Division Day, Ubisoft shared new details about The Division Heartland and opened registration for its closed beta. Here’s how to register.

Ubisoft announced The Division Heartland as a free-to-play shooter in 2021. The title’s closed testing kicked off last year, but it won’t be ready for primetime anytime soon.

Fortunately, the project’s still moving full steam ahead based on the latest news, which the publisher unveiled during Division Day. In addition to uploading Cinematic Intro and Developer Deep Dive videos, Ubisoft announced a closed beta for later this year.

Article continues after ad

Division fans interested in taking part can register for closed beta access now – here’s how.

How to register for The Division Heartland’s closed beta

Signing up for a chance to join Heartland’s closed beta is as simple as visiting the game’s dedicated webpage on the Ubisoft website.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From there, clicking the “Register Now” button will open up the registration page, where prospective participants can choose their platform of choice. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms all sit in the options list.

Article continues after ad

Once one of the above devices is selected, the page will then prompt users to sign in with their Ubisoft account. All should be squared away from that point forward.

Of course, The Division Heartland’s closed beta wasn’t the only franchise news to sit center stage during the stream. Ubisoft also unveiled more information about The Division 2 Year 5.

Season One: Broken Wings still lacks a due date, but all players can expect the season to launch with a free rogue-lite mode known as Descent, which will feature content inspired by the likes of Splinter Cell.