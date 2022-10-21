Digimon World Next Order: PC & Switch release date, trailer, gameplay

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Digimon World: Next Order is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and PC, so here’s everything we know about the release date, trailer, and more.

Digimon World: Next Order was originally released back in 2017 for the PS4, but never made its way to Nintendo Switch and PC. However, the game is now finally coming to both platforms, giving Digimon fans the chance to delve into the colorful open-world RPG.

So, if you’re wondering when Digimon World: Next order will release on PC and Nintendo Switch or just wish to know more about the upcoming title, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Contents

Digimon World: Next Order Nintendo Switch and PC release date

Digimon World: Next Order will be released on February 22, 2023, on Nintendo Switch and PC.

This means fans on both platforms don’t have to wait too much longer before they can delve into the creature collecting game and begin rebuilding the Digital World that has been put under complete chaos.

Digimon World: Next Order trailer

Digimon World: Next Order story

Digimon World: Next Order’s story takes place in a world where the Machinedramon virus is running rampant. This has infected numerous Digimon, causing them to run rampant and sending the digital world into chaos.

As a Digidestined, players are tasked with restoring order to the digital world by collecting and battling various monsters while also piecing together the mystery surrounding the cause of the virus.

Digimon World: Next Order gameplay

Gameplay in Digimon World: Next Order consists of real-time battles and open-world exploration, where up to two Digimon can be used at once. Just like in previous Digimon games, players will be able to find and recruit various critters across their adventure.

In fact, Digimon World: Next Order has over 200 Digimon that can be fed, trained, and bonded with. Additionally, players can also recruit, upgrade buildings, grow crops, and develop the city of Floatia – the game’s main hub.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Digimon World: Next Order. Make sure you check out our Digimon page for all the latest news and guides.