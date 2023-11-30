D&D’s heist campaign is over half off in this Amazon deal

Make your fortune for less, as there’s some daylight robbery happening in this D&D Waterdeep campaign, which is now over half-price!

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist is among D&D 5e’s most unique and well-thought-of adventures. It serves as an excellent introductory campaign for new players, as well as a thrilling low-level adventure for groups of any experience level.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist is currently on sale for 51% off at Amazon. With such steep savings, you’ll be able to put the extra cash towards further D&D gifts and adventures in time for the holidays.

WOTC

Players may associate D&D sourcebooks with dungeon delving and exploring far-flung environs. But Waterdeep: Dragon Heist brings the action to a more urban setting.

In this campaign for levels 1-5, you’ll be dealing with crimelords and deceit as often as dark magic and monsters.

There are multiple ways for DMs to take this story, with several optional antagonists vying for the big payday. Tailor the campaign to suit your group’s needs, or mix and match them all into one thrilling high-stakes heist.

If you can’t get enough of Waterdeep after the adventure concludes, this sourcebook leads right into Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage. Tying both campaigns together makes it possible to take your Waterdeep group all the way from level 1 to 20, provided they survive…

As D&D 5e ramps up for its big rules update in 2024, players needn’t fear that their stories and sourcebooks will soon become defunct. D&D’s new rules will be backward compatible with existing 5e content, so feel free to invest in Dragon Heist and other such sourcebooks at your leisure.

