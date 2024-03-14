Save 48% on D&D adventure anthology in spectacular Amazon sale

D&D 5e’s Candlekeep Mysteries comes with a whole bunch of excellent adventures that are easy for any DM to run.

It can be an incredibly rewarding job to be a D&D DM, but there’s no denying that there can be an awful lot of prep work involved. Getting new sessions together on a regular basis can be a tall order, and that’s where books like Candlekeep Mysteries can be a perfect helper.

With a colossal 48% off the standard price, this is very close to the lowest that Amazon has ever set Candlekeep Mysteries at. Take a look today and you’ll have a selection of incredible adventures to run at the drop of a hat.

Candlekeep Mysteries is a hugely varied resource for DMs and a joy for players

WOTC

For years following D&D 5e’s release, Wizards of the Coast was pumping out full adventure sourcebooks like Out of the Abyss and Storm King’s Thunder. These sourcebooks are intended to be used for dozens of adventures, often comprising a full campaign in their own right.

While many of these sourcebooks are beloved by players – particularly the all-time classic Curse of Strahd – Candlekeep Mysteries offered something new that players had been craving. This is an adventure anthology, containing many short, one-off adventures. These are complete, engaging stories that can be played through in just a session or two, giving players immediate payoff in smaller packages.

Even for players and DMs that prefer long-running campaigns to isolated one-shot adventures, this book is absolutely worth picking up. With just a little tweaking, most of these adventures can be adapted into the middle of a homebrew campaign, or even stitched together to make a whole campaign just out of this book!

