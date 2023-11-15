D&D’s heist book is a steal at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

Keys from the Golden Vault is a D&D sourcebook packed with thrilling heist adventures, and it’s more than half-off at Amazon right now.

D&D 5e is gearing up for its major rework in 2024, but there are still a host of recent sourcebooks to enjoy for the ever-popular TTRPG. Keys from the Golden Vault is one of Wizards of the Coast’s latest 5e releases, and it’s on sale now through Amazon for just $20.

The current Keys from the Golden Vault D&D deal at Amazon will save you a colossal 60%, being $30 off the standard price point of $49.95. While this is not the lowest that Keys from the Golden Vault has ever been offered by an Amazon third-party seller, it’s close enough that you won’t want to pass up these savings.

WOTC

Keys from the Golden Vault stands apart from many of D&D 5e’s adventure sourcebooks, focusing on a series of discrete anthology adventures rather than a whole campaign module. In this way, the book is less like Curse of Strahd or The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, and more akin to something like Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Where previous D&D 5e adventure anthologies were often united by location, Keys from the Golden Vault offers a variety of adventures, all linked by a singular gameplay style. In one way or another, each of the stories featured here revolve around heists. This allows DMs to send their parties on thrilling, high-stakes adventures that stand outside the norm of typical session structure and dynamics.

Unfortunately, Keys from the Golden Vault release was overshadowed at the time due to the arguments around the Open Game License. With players rightfully withholding their support from Wizards until the matter was resolved, the sourcebook sadly didn’t make the splash it otherwise might have. Now that the dust has settled, it can be worth revisiting Keys from the Golden Vault in this D&D deal and seeing what the creative team has crafted here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.