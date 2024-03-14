D&D 5e’s first rules expansion is 45% off right now

Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is an absolute must-have for any table playing D&D 5e, and it’s part of a huge deal at Amazon right now.

D&D 5e brought the roleplaying game to unprecedented new heights, appealing to players the world over. It did so in part by streamlining a lot of the occasionally bloated rules of prior editions into a streamlined form that could be picked up and played by just about anyone.

Still, after a few years of this easy-to-grasp D&D, players were looking for a little more complexity. Enter, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. This sourcebook vastly expanded the rules on offer for players and DMs, significantly enhancing the 5e experience.

Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is on sale at Amazon right now for a colossal 45% off. Savings like this make it all too easy to add one of 5e’s absolute best resources to your D&D collection.

Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is packed full of player options

WOTC

This sourcebook can help DMs flesh out multiple aspects of the D&D experience, making character creation a much more engaging experience. It also contains tools to help with crafting, downtime activities, and random encounters, perfect for engaging players more thoroughly in a campaign.

Xanathar’s is an absolute treat for players hoping to expand their character options too, containing new subclasses, spells, feats, and magic items. Thanks to this guide, fully customizing your PC and gaining new forms of power is a cinch.

The book is also extremely engaging to read, providing quips and insights from the Beholder crime boss Xanathar himself. As you pore through this tome you’ll get to know a little of what it’s like inside the paranoid, genius mind of one of Waterdeep’s most infamous figures.

