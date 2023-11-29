Cult of the Lamb gains 100,000 followers after promising to add sex to the game

Indie title Cult of the Lamb gains 100,000 followers on Twitter overnight after promising to add sex to the game.

Cult of the Lamb was developed and released by Devolver Digital who are known best for their indie titles. The rogue-like strategy game is a single-player experience that can be enjoyed on all platforms.

Over a year has passed since Cult of the Lamb was released in June of 2022. Since then the player base has begun to drop on platforms such as Steam. Currently, the game averages less than 2,000 players on PC which is down considerably from the 50,000 average player count that was posted shortly after it came to PC.

Cult of the Lamb has seemingly begun to lose its hype but one post to Twitter/X may have changed that narrative. Overnight, the official Twitter/X account of Cult of the Lamb has welcomed over 100,000 new followers based on one promise.

Cult of the Lamb claims sex will come in early 2024

Before revealing that they had plans of adding sex to the game, Cult of the Lamb had just under 300,000 followers on Twitter/X. In a post made on November 28, the team claimed that they would deliver on their promise of adding mature content to the game if they reached 300,000 followers before the end of the year.

“We will add sex to the game if we hit 300k followers by the end of the year,” said the post.

This announcement came after multiple players asked for the feature added to the game. Which developer of Devolver Digital revealed on November 27 before the promise was made.

“Uncomfortable amount of people asking in email if the cult animals are gonna F each other,” said Devolver Digital.

Cult of the Lamb reached its goal in only two hours but the power of the internet did not stop there. In less than 24 hours the account has surpassed its goal and is currently sitting at 400,000 followers on Twitter/X. Which is several thousand above Devolver Digital’s following which sits slightly above 350,000.

Cult of the Lamb says that it will be aiming to add sex to the game in early 2024. However, the content will be in the form of an update or a paid DLC has yet to be revealed.