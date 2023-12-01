Cult of the Lamb devs reveal how they’ll add sex after promise goes viral

Cult of the Lamb devs explain how they’ll officially add sex to the game in their next update after their promise goes viral.

On November 28, the Cult of the Lamb devs set an interesting challenge for their community. If they reached 300,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), they’d add sex to the game.

The challenge from the cult indie title was absurd, but players rallied and reached the goal in two hours. But the internet didn’t stop there, in barely a week, the account shot up to 448,700 followers as of writing.

So the question had to be asked, how is sex going to be added to the title? In a statement to Polygon, they revealed how they’d do it.

“We used games like Pokemon and The Sims when it comes to the references,” the devs said of how they’d add it. “But put our cult-ish spin on things. The age rating will not change.”

The devs further wrote on X, “Our age rating will NOT change and we never intended to. We want as many people to enjoy our game as possible.”

Despite adding sex to the game, the upcoming update adding it would most likely not feature it as a main mechanic. In The Sims, the act of sex is replaced with “WooHoo” as the characters ruffle under a bed to skirt the ESRB rating.

And it’s most likely Cult of the Lamb would follow the same trajectory. The devs were also asked if the sex update, also known as the Sins of the Flesh update, was planned to add sex in the first place or if it started because of the tweet.

The devs said, “We have been working on Sins of the Flesh since we finished the last update earlier this year.” The explain the sex part, “When it comes to the follower fornication it was something we workshoped a long time ago and didn’t go with it.”

But now our programmers are working on the update as we speak. Our team is very talented and we have no doubt that it will be ready for release. We always finish on time.”

