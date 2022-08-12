Best Doctrines to choose in Cult of the Lamb

Doctrines are all-important through your rise to glory in Cult of the Lamb but with a wide variety to choose from and limited space to lock them in, which should you go for? Here’s a full breakdown on some of the best Doctrines in the game.

By improving follower loyalty throughout camp, you’ll soon have an abundance of Commandment Stones at your disposal. Three at a time you can trade them in for powerful new Doctrines.

These Doctrines function as unique upgrades for your cult, be it in the form of new Rituals or widespread effects to help along the way. Each time around, however, you’ll have to pick from two different options, making it tricky to land on the absolute best.

So if you’re wondering which Doctrines to pick in Cult of the Lamb, look no further. We’ve got you covered with the absolute best options you should seek out right away.

Best Doctrines in Cult of the Lamb

Law & Order 1 – Ascend Follower Ritual

First on the agenda is to begin the Law & Order skill tree. Through your very first choice, be sure to pick the Ascend Follower Ritual.

Death is unavoidable in Cult of the Lamb. No matter how great your camp might be or how healthy you keep your followers, father time eventually gets to them all. But rather than having them collapse in the middle of camp and make everyone else sick, it’s best to give them a graceful departure.

Massive Monster Give your followers a glorious ending with this Doctrine.

With the Ascend Follower Ritual, you can pick one particularly old member of camp and ensure they go out the right way. Not only does this help avoid those aforementioned issues of illness and even losing faith, but it also helps boost loyalty for your remaining followers, making it an essential early-game pick in Cult of the Lamb.

Sustenance II – Grass Eater Trait

If you’re struggling to keep up with enough food for your followers, it’s well worth investing in the Sustenance skill tree to unlock the Grass Eater Trait.

While it may seem a little cruel, this ability ensures followers can make do with the bare minimum. Just by handing them a dish made purely from grass, they can get their daily nutrients and carry on with their business.

Although it’s not advisable to feed grass to your followers all the time, it’s great to have as a backup play just in case you run out of more substantial ingredients.

Possessions III – Ritual of Enrichment

Next up, comes the Ritual of Enrichment, an absolute must-have in Cult of the Lamb. Unlocked at tier three in the Possessions tree, this Ritual guarantees you’ll never run short of Gold Coins again.

Once you’ve found your footing and hit the double-digit follower count, using the Ritual of Enrichment will help line your pockets. In just a matter of moments, you can go from barely a few Gold Coins to a few hundred.

Massive Monster The Ritual of Enrichment is arguably the strongest Ritual in Cult of the Lamb.

Combined with the faster Ritual cooldown ability through the Divine Inspiration tree, you’ll be able to spam this effect multiple times a week and soon have a limitless pool of wealth.

Work & Worship IV – Glory Through Toil Ritual

As a final recommendation, there’s no looking past the effectiveness of the Glory Through Toil Ritual in Cult of the Lamb. Unlocked at tier four of the Work & Worship skill tree, this Ritual forces your followers to work overtime.

For three days and nights, this Ritual keeps your followers awake. This means camp will stay productive, harvesting crops, gathering resources, and worshiping at your shrines for three days on end without a break.

Massive Monster Three days and nights of hard work can go a long way in Cult of the Lamb.

To make matters even worse for your cultists, this effect can also be abused with the faster Ritual cooldown unlock. Soon your followers will rarely be sleeping as you repeatedly execute this powerful Ritual.